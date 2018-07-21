Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

Several brokerages have commented on TCBI. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “$96.20” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,118. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $69.65 and a 12-month high of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.58 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,433,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,439,000 after buying an additional 124,992 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 729,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 607,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,232,000 after purchasing an additional 132,248 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.