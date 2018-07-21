Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Territorial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp traded down $0.07, reaching $30.60, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $298.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $187,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 4,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $134,763.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,240.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $455,152. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 107,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

