Telefonica (TEF) Given a €6.40 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Telefonica (BME:TEF) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.85 ($10.41) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.35 ($11.00).

Telefonica opened at €8.20 ($9.65) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Telefonica has a one year low of €7.45 ($8.76) and a one year high of €10.63 ($12.51).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

