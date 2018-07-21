Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 888,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,695,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 877,240 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 45.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,305,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 406,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 345,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 144,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefonica to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:TEF opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.16. Telefonica S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Telefonica had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.78%. analysts predict that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Telefonica’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.24. Telefonica’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Telefonica Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

