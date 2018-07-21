Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 315,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,254,647 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERIC. Raymond James lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “$8.27” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 18,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

