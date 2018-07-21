Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.26

News stories about Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teledyne Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.7958530866045 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Teledyne Technologies opened at $212.56 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $134.56 and a fifty-two week high of $214.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $695.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.58 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Reslewic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $1,979,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,133.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $780,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,464 shares of company stock valued at $18,205,527 over the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

