TECSYS (TCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.00

Shares of TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.00 and last traded at C$16.96, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.75.

In other TECSYS news, insider David Brereton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$166,600.00.

TECSYS Company Profile

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EliteSeries, an enterprise supply chain platform comprising warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and analytics solutions; and EliteSeries Warehouse Management Systems for IBM System i that is designed to manage various activities in the warehouse, such as receiving, putaway, cross docking, replenishment, order planning, load building, pallet building, picking, packing, kitting, shipping, cycle counting, returns management, quality control, freight management, labour management, and warehouse planning.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for TECSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TECSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.