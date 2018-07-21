TagCoin (TAG) Market Cap Achieves $332,836.00

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, TagCoin has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. TagCoin has a market capitalization of $332,836.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051095 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004330 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00346673 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001290 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004237 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00075717 BTC.

About TagCoin

TagCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org

Buying and Selling TagCoin

TagCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

