T-Mobile Us (TMUS) & NII (NIHD) Critical Comparison

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ: TMUS) and NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for T-Mobile Us and NII, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile Us 1 1 16 3 3.00 NII 0 0 0 0 N/A

T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus price target of $72.12, suggesting a potential upside of 21.72%. Given T-Mobile Us’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T-Mobile Us is more favorable than NII.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of T-Mobile Us shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of NII shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of T-Mobile Us shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NII shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares T-Mobile Us and NII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile Us 10.90% 10.41% 3.20% NII -31.46% N/A -17.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T-Mobile Us and NII’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile Us $40.60 billion 1.24 $4.54 billion $2.29 25.87 NII $869.80 million 0.43 -$301.01 million N/A N/A

T-Mobile Us has higher revenue and earnings than NII.

Volatility and Risk

T-Mobile Us has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NII has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

T-Mobile Us beats NII on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2017, T-Mobile US, Inc. operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

About NII

NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services. The company also provides value-added services, including sports, music, and entertainment streaming capabilities; online education; and access to national and international WiFi hotspot networks. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 3.246 million subscriber units. The company markets its services through direct sales representatives, indirect sales agents, retail stores and kiosks, and other subscriber-convenient sales channels. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

