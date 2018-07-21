T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,173. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 5,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.38, for a total transaction of $347,432.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 460,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,356,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,951. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

