Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $7.49 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,081.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

