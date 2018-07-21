Symrise (SY1) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.75 ($75.00) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.83 ($82.16).

Symrise traded up €0.46 ($0.54), hitting €77.00 ($90.59), during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 315,365 shares. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

