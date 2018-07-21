Symrise AG (SY1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €69.83 ($82.16).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SY1. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.30 ($63.88) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Symrise opened at €77.00 ($90.59) on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

