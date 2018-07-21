Symantec Co. (SYMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Symantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Symantec reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Symantec will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Symantec.

Get Symantec alerts:

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Symantec had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYMC. UBS Group cut Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barclays cut Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. First Analysis cut Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Symantec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Symantec opened at $21.20 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Symantec has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Symantec in the second quarter worth $1,928,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Symantec by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,060,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Symantec by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Symantec by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 116,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symantec in the fourth quarter worth $5,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Symantec (SYMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.