SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (SWTUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SWEDISH ORPHAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S opened at $27.70 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.89.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. analysts forecast that SWEDISH ORPHAN/S will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

