SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (SWTUY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and makes drugs for patients with rare diseases. Its product portfolio primarily includes Kineret within the inflammation therapeutic area, Orfadin, Ammonaps and Ammonul within the genetics and metabolic therapeutic which are in clinical trial stage. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SWEDISH ORPHAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S traded up $0.92, reaching $27.70, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $242.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. sell-side analysts expect that SWEDISH ORPHAN/S will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

