Swarm City (SWT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.30 Million

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and $14,423.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00008632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,274,958 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

