SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,929,000 after buying an additional 94,567 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.80.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $849,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $311,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $2,026,059 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group opened at $308.72 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $159.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $575.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.60 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

