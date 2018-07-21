SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of SurModics worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SurModics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SurModics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SurModics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,717,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SurModics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SurModics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Arens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $104,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,450 shares of company stock worth $3,569,827. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SurModics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on SurModics from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SurModics opened at $60.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. SurModics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $785.53 million, a PE ratio of 118.14 and a beta of 0.57.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. SurModics had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. research analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

