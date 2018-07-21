Supervalu Inc. (SVU) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Supervalu were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Supervalu during the 1st quarter worth $2,712,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supervalu by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supervalu by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supervalu by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 905,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 354,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supervalu during the 1st quarter worth $1,153,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Supervalu in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supervalu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supervalu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Supervalu from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Supervalu from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Shares of Supervalu opened at $20.61 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.21. Supervalu Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Supervalu had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 0.29%. Supervalu’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Supervalu Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

