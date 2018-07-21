Superior Energy Services (SPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.41 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Superior Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect Superior Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SPN opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Superior Energy Services has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

SPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $12.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

In related news, CEO David D. Dunlap purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,908.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

