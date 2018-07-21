Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Shares of Super Micro Computer traded down $0.50, reaching $23.75, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 173,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,525. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.29. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.
