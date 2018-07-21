Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Super Micro Computer traded down $0.50, reaching $23.75, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 173,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,525. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.29. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

