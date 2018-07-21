Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Sunstone Hotel Investors opened at $16.81 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $271.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.09 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 7, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

