SunPower (SPWR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SunPower from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SunPower from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Williams Capital lifted their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. SunPower has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.63 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 44.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SunPower by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SunPower by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

