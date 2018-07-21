Sun Life Financial (SLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sun Life’s rising expenses pose concerns for the company. Nonetheless, Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in a year. Re-designing of products, better pricing and focus on segments with higher growth and return accrued by a market factor of reduced interest rate and market risk bode well for Sun Life. Solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment in growth initiatives will fuel earnings, ROE and boost shareholder value. It continues to forge ahead with its digital and wealth initiatives in Canada, a strong sales momentum in Asia, scaling and integration of U.S. operations and a strong long-term investment performance in asset management businesses. It targets medium-term EPS growth between 8% and 10%, ROE of 12-14% and a dividend payout of 40-50%.”

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of Sun Life Financial opened at $40.36 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 489,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 90,969 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $11,831,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,392,000 after acquiring an additional 784,193 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

