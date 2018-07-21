Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. 340,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,740. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.38. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

