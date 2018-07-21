Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMLP. Citigroup upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Summit Midstream Partners opened at $16.50 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.30). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $117.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.68 million. analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brock M. Degeyter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $98,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,744 shares in the company, valued at $994,379.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,510 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

