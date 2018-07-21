Suedzucker AG (SZU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.77 ($17.38).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. equinet set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of ETR:SZU traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching €12.26 ($14.42). 420,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €14.59 ($17.16) and a 52-week high of €23.97 ($28.20).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

