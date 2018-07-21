Stryker (SYK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Stryker’s core Spine segment witnessed double-digit declines in recent times. Supply issues in the Puerto Rico facility and declining gross margin raise concern. The recall of the Oral Care lineup is also discouraging. Foreign currency volatility and reduced demand for healthcare products add to the woes. However, continued demand for the Mako Total Knee Platform and a diversified product portfolio are driving the company’s growth. Stryker’s high domestic and international growth in revenues also buoy optimism. A strong guidance for the second quarter and full year holds promise. Moreover, surging operating margins reflect the company’s bullish prospects. Stryker’s acquisition-driven strategy is expected to boost growth by expanding existing product offerings across all segments, while an enhanced international presence should bolster its global hold. Stryker outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.15.

Shares of Stryker traded up $1.44, hitting $174.30, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 889,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,967. Stryker has a 52-week low of $137.70 and a 52-week high of $179.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In other news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,920,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 14.2% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

