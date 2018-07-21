Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Internap (INAP)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Internap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Internap from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Internap presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAP opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Internap has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $22.36.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.99 million. Internap had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 665.82%. Internap’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Internap will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Internap news, CEO Peter D. Aquino acquired 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,070 shares of company stock worth $128,738. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Internap during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Internap during the first quarter worth $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Internap during the first quarter worth $188,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Internap by 1,220.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Internap during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

