Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $35.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

HCSG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 966,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,788. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $124,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

