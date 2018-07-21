Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,823,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total transaction of $5,511,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza opened at $277.17 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.74 and a 52 week high of $293.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.