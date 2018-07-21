Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $439,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology to $115.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

