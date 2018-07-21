Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of American Express by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express opened at $100.15 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. American Express has a 52-week low of $83.33 and a 52-week high of $103.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $296,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $882,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $4,686,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens set a $97.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.24.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

