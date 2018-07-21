Steris PLC (STE) Receives $87.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $297,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,644. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Steris by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Steris by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Steris by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Steris traded up $0.65, reaching $111.96, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 232,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Steris had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Steris will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

