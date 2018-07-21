State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (INCY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,875,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,261,000 after buying an additional 716,584 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,695,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4,718.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 128,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 125,662 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Incyte by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,087,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,614,000 after buying an additional 118,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,311,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $140.11.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Incyte had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $43,232.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $914,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $149.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Incyte from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.23 to $140.11 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

