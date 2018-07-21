Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Starbucks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

