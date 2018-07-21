STAAR Surgical (STAA) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Headlines about STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. STAAR Surgical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.7014874585709 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of STAAR Surgical opened at $33.90 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,390.00 and a beta of 1.44. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens raised STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $234,625.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

