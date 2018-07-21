SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,819 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $166,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 273,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 78,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 44.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 927,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 286,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of -0.31. SSR Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 12.44%. SSR Mining’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.