SRC Energy Inc Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of SRC Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SRCI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 30th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, KLR Group lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $10.97 on Thursday. SRC Energy has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $13.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

