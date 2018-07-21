SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of SPS Commerce worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SPS Commerce by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,120,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $76.33 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $59.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,186,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,446.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smerklo sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $48,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

