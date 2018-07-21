SportyCo Price Reaches $0.0375 on Exchanges (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, SportyCo has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SportyCo token can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, ChaoEX and Livecoin. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $176,367.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003955 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00464230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00166998 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025497 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000999 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo launched on November 20th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,827,425 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinbe and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

