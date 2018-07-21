Sphere Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00011759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $15,047.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00049721 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004332 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00351741 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004256 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00075648 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

