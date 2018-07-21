SPC Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,463 iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOOD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF opened at $74.91 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.8003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.