Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 905 Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 905 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.38, for a total value of $6,642,392.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,234 shares in the company, valued at $48,135,746.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.47, for a total value of $11,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,921.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,956 shares of company stock worth $86,985,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,184.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $824.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $903.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,204.50.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $31.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Vetr raised Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.04.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

