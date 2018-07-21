Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) Given $20.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SONA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, insider Georgia S. Derrico bought 3,100 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $49,848.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,472 shares of company stock worth $174,500. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 83,624 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $3,292,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.41. 33,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,332. The company has a market capitalization of $415.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.27. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.02%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

