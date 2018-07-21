South Jersey Industries (SJI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Williams Capital upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $521.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,075,000 after buying an additional 151,592 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,195,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after buying an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,998,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,281,000 after buying an additional 124,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,151,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 697,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,628,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.