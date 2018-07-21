Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (GIM) Stock Price

News stories about Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:GIM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4746918864602 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE GIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 219,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,648. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

In related news, insider Bates Ann Torre acquired 7,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $49,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

There is no company description available for Templeton Global Income Fund.

