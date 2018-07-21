Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Stock Price

News articles about Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Wireless earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.7686366260891 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 198,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $602.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 2.83.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

