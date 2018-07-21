Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Haemonetics (HAE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Haemonetics earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.589828336437 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HAE stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.93. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $99.50.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $233.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $145,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,711 shares of company stock worth $1,926,700. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

